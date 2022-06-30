STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid Maharashtra crisis, former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar receives threat letter

The letter was replete with vulgar language, and warned her that she, along with her son and husband, would be killed once 'a new government' comes to power, she said.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Wednesday said she has received a letter threatening to kill her and her family.

She lodged a complaint with Byculla police station after receiving the letter at her Lower Parel address, the Shiv Sena leader told PTI.

The letter was replete with vulgar language, and warned her that she, along with her son and husband, would be killed once "a new government" comes to power, she said.

The sender identified himself as `Vijendra Mhatre' from Uran, and she had received a similar threat letter sent in the same name in December 2021, Pednekar said.

Maharashtra is currently witnessing a political turmoil in the wake of rebellion by senior Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde.

Mumbai does not have a mayor now as an administrator was appointed after the term of the Sena-controlled civic body got over.

Later, Mumbai Police registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against one Vijay Mhatre at the N M Joshi Marg police station based on Pednekar's complaint, an official said.

In the past, Pednekar had received a threat letter from Uran in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, he said.

