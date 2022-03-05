STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai shopping mall fire doused after nine hours

A large portion of Dream Mall in suburban Bhandup in Mumbai was gutted in a major fire that raged for nearly nine hours before it was doused.

Published: 05th March 2022 01:30 PM

By PTI

MUMBAI: A large portion of Dream Mall in suburban Bhandup in Mumbai was gutted in a major fire that raged for nearly nine hours before it was doused, a civic official said on Saturday.

No casualties were reported in the incident, he said.

The blaze erupted around 8 pm on Friday.

It was described by fire brigade officers as 'level 3' (major) fire and later upgraded to 'level 4', he said.

The fire was extinguished around 5 AM on Saturday.

On March 25, 2021, a fire had broken out at a designated COVID-19 inside the same mall and claimed eleven lives.

