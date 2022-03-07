Mumbai Police's women personnel get International Women's Day gift of 8-hour shift from Tuesday

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai police's women personnel will get eight-hour shifts from Tuesday, to coincide with International Women's Day, an order issued by Commissioner Sanjay Pandey said.

The directive, issued with the aim of helping women personnel maintain a healthy work-home balance, will be in force in the metropolis till further orders, officials said on Monday.

Incidentally, Pandey, as acting DGP of the state, had introduced the 8-hour duty initiative in January this year.

"As per the CP's order, there are two options for women personnel. In the first option, they will have to work in three shifts, which are 8am to 3pm, 3pm to 10 pm and 10pm to 8am. The second option has shift timings of 7 am to 3 pm, 3 pm to 11 pm and 11 pm to 7 am," an official said.

The order said senior police inspectors must discuss the timings with women personnel and assign duty as per the two options.

In case of any issue over the implementation of the initiative, the police officer can approach DCP (Operations), it mentioned.