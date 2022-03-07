STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai Police's women personnel get International Women's Day gift of 8-hour shift from Tuesday

Mumbai police's women personnel will get eight-hour shifts from Tuesday, to coincide with International Women's Day, an order issued by Commissioner said.

Published: 07th March 2022 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai police's women personnel will get eight-hour shifts from Tuesday, to coincide with International Women's Day, an order issued by Commissioner Sanjay Pandey said.

The directive, issued with the aim of helping women personnel maintain a healthy work-home balance, will be in force in the metropolis till further orders, officials said on Monday.

Incidentally, Pandey, as acting DGP of the state, had introduced the 8-hour duty initiative in January this year.

"As per the CP's order, there are two options for women personnel. In the first option, they will have to work in three shifts, which are 8am to 3pm, 3pm to 10 pm and 10pm to 8am. The second option has shift timings of 7 am to 3 pm, 3 pm to 11 pm and 11 pm to 7 am," an official said.

The order said senior police inspectors must discuss the timings with women personnel and assign duty as per the two options.

In case of any issue over the implementation of the initiative, the police officer can approach DCP (Operations), it mentioned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Womens Day Mumbai Police Mumbai
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp