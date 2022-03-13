STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

No need for citizens to visit police station for passport verification: Mumbai police chief

Following Pandey's new order, a constable will now go to the address mentioned by the passport applicant to complete the procedure.

Published: 13th March 2022 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey has said no citizen here will be called to police station for the passport verification process, as done earlier, an official said on Sunday.

Following Pandey's new order, a constable will now go to the address mentioned by the passport applicant to complete the procedure. In case of any discrepancy, the applicant may be called to the police station, the official said.

Pandey in a Twitter post on Saturday said, "#PassportVerification. We have decided no citizen will be called to the police station in Mumbai except in exceptional cases of documents being incomplete etc. If not followed, do report."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Police
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp