Mumbai Police book BJP MLC Pravin Darekar in bank scam case

The complainant alleged Darekar showed himself as a labourer to get membership in the bank and get elected as a director in the labour category.

Published: 16th March 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra BJP MLC Pravin Darekar

Maharashtra BJP MLC Pravin Darekar (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday booked BJP MLC and Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Council Pravin Darekar in connection with an alleged bank scam.

The FIR against Darekar was registered on Monday under various IPC sections, including 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-b (criminal conspiracy), following a complaint by AAP leader Dhananjay Shinde.

The complainant alleged Darekar showed himself as a labourer to get membership in the bank and get elected as a director in the labour category. However, it was found out that the BJP MLC never worked as a labourer.

Darekar was the bank's chairman from 2011 to 2021 and allegedly indulged in various irregularities. Meanwhile, BJP leaders alleged the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was trying to frame party leaders.

