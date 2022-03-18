STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man pushes colleague to death from building in Mumbai; arrested

A 22-year-old man has been arrested by the police for allegedly pushing to death his colleague from the terrace of a four-storey structure.

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 22-year-old man has been arrested by the police for allegedly pushing to death his colleague from the terrace of a four-storey structure in suburban Kurla following an argument, an official said on Friday.

According to the official, the deceased, identified as Aman alias Bittu Aftab Sheikh (19), was pushed off the terrace by the accused, Sultan Khan (22), in the Qureshi Nagar locality of Kurla on Thursday.

An argument erupted between the two over smoking ganja and Khan pushed Sheikh down from the terrace.

In the process, Khan himself slipped and fell from the terrace but got stuck on the second floor of the building, he said.

Sheikh were taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead before admission, the official said.

Senior inspector from the Chunabhatti police station Anil Desai said, "We have arrested accused Khan under IPC section 302 (murder) and further investigation was underway."

