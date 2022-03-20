STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Will expose Rs 1000 crore scam by Shiv Sena leaders in Mumbai: BJP's Kirit Somaiya

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had alleged that Somaiya is among the beneficiaries of the multi-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank scam.

Published: 20th March 2022 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Kirit Somaiya

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Sunday claimed of exposing Rs 1000 crore scam alleging that Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav and his wife, an MLA, Yamini Yashwant bought 36 old buildings in Mumbai in past two years.

"Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav and MLA Yamini Yashwant bought 36 buildings (old buildings of "Paghadi") with 1000 flats/shops/offices in Mumbai in last 24 months. Rs 1000 crore scam exposed I am confident of actions by ED, Compay Ministry, Income Tax Department in next few days," the BJP leader tweeted.

Earlier this month, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had alleged that Somaiya is among the beneficiaries of the multi-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam.

He had also alleged that a top ED official had made investments in a Rs 260-crore project in Maharashtra's Palghar. The Shiv Sena leader went further to allege that Kirit Somaiya's son and wife are directors of the same project named 'Nikon green Ville Project'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yashwant Jadhav Shiv Sena Kirit Somaiya BJP Shiv Sena scam
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp