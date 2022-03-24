'No input or information': Mumbai Police dismisses rumours of terror threats to IPL matches

Debdutta Mitra By

Online Desk

Mumbai Police on Thursday dismissed rumours of alleged recce of Wankhede Stadium and Trident Hotel being conducted by terror groups ahead of the start of IPL 15.

The police said that necessary security has been put on place in the ground as well as hotels where players are residing."At present, no input or information has been received from any organization regarding a recce being carried out by any terror group on Hotel Trident, Wankhede Stadium and the route between these two places," said a notice issued by DCP (Operations) Sanjay Latkar.

News about #terrorthreat on #ipl is unfounded. Please don’t rely on any such news. — Sanjay Pandey (@sanjayp_1) March 24, 2022

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey said the news is "unfounded". "News about #terrorthreat on #ipl is unfounded. Please don’t rely on any such news," he tweeted.

"Approxiametely 600 police personnel including 100 officers have been deployed for security to the stadiums and teams. Six SRPF platoons and 100 special force personnel are also included among them," said a senior police officer adding the deployed staff will be led by Additional Commissioner (South Region) Dilip Sawant.

Earlier, a news report said that certain terror groups have conducted a recce of Wankhede Stadium and Trident Hotel in Mumbai and that the city police have informed the BCCI of the same. The report said that teh Maharashtra ATS were first tipped-off of the same by a suspect and soon, the department had informed the police of the same.

The report also stated that live audience would also be kept far away from players as a precautionary measure. IPL matches will be played played at the city's Wankhede and Brabourne stadiums from Saturday.