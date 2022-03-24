STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

'No input or information': Mumbai Police dismisses rumours of terror threats to IPL matches

The police said that necessary security has been put on place in the ground as well as hotels where players are residing.

Published: 24th March 2022 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai lights ahead ahead of the 15th season of IPL

Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai lights ahead ahead of the 15th season of IPL. (Photo| Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Debdutta Mitra
Online Desk

Mumbai Police on Thursday dismissed rumours of alleged recce of Wankhede Stadium and Trident Hotel being conducted by terror groups ahead of the start of IPL 15.

The police said that necessary security has been put on place in the ground as well as hotels where players are residing."At present, no input or information has been received from any organization regarding a recce being carried out by any terror group on Hotel Trident, Wankhede Stadium and the route between these two places," said a notice issued by DCP (Operations) Sanjay Latkar.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey said the news is "unfounded". "News about #terrorthreat on #ipl is unfounded. Please don’t rely on any such news," he tweeted.

"Approxiametely 600 police personnel including 100 officers have been deployed for security to the stadiums and teams. Six SRPF platoons and 100 special force personnel are also included among them," said a senior police officer adding the deployed staff will be led by Additional Commissioner (South Region) Dilip Sawant.

Earlier, a news report said that certain terror groups have conducted a recce of Wankhede Stadium and Trident Hotel in Mumbai and that the city police have informed the BCCI of the same. The report said that teh Maharashtra ATS were first tipped-off of the same by a suspect and soon, the department had informed the police of the same.

The report also stated that live audience would also be kept far away from players as a precautionary measure. IPL matches will be played played at the city's Wankhede and Brabourne stadiums from Saturday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wankhede Stadium Mumbai police IPL 15 IPL updates IPL in Mumbai IPL Trident Hotel IPL terror threat
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp