Mumbai: 803 of 1,144 mosques obtain police nod to use loudspeakers

Published: 03rd May 2022 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Loudspeakers

Loudspeakers (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid the row triggered by MNS chief Raj Thackeray, 803 of the 1,144 mosques in Mumbai have obtained police permission to use loudspeakers, an official said on Tuesday.

This may the first time that more than 70 per cent of mosques in the metropolis have obtained permission to use loudspeakers to relay azaan, the call for prayer, the official added.

"There are 1,144 mosques in Mumbai that adhere to all legalities. Of these, 803 have obtained permission for loudspeaker use, while other applications are being processed. We have made it mandatory for them to follow all noise pollution norms, including Supreme Court and MPCB guidelines. The time given to them for usage is between 6am and 10pm," he informed.

"In what is a positive development, at least 72 per cent mosques in the metropolis are not using loudspeakers to relay azaan in the morning. Incidentally, Mumbai police had begun working on enforcing noise pollution norms over a month ago, much before this row erupted," he added.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has demanded that loudspeakers atop mosques be removed by May 4, failing which azaan would be drowned out by playing Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume outside these places of worship.

