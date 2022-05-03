STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai Police serve notice to MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray's residence falls under Shivaji Park police station limits and accordingly the notice was served to him by local police officials.

MNS chief  Raj Thackeray

MNS chief  Raj Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police on Tuesday evening served a notice to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray under CrPC section 149 related to preventing cognizable offences, an official said.

The Shivaji Park police station official said the notice has been served as a precautionary measure and it came after Raj Thackeray issued an open letter urging people to play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers on Wednesday wherever they hear loudspeakers "blaring azaan (Islamic prayer call)".

In the letter, he has also asked people to lodge complaint with the police by dialling 100 if they are disturbed by the sound of 'azaan'.

The police have issued precautionary notices under various sections of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) to more than 300 people in the Central Mumbai region, including prominent MNS leaders, he said.

Raj Thackeray's residence falls under Shivaji Park police station limits and accordingly the notice was served to him by local police officials, he said.

The city police are on alert in view of the MNS president's demand to remove loudspeakers from atop mosques, the official said.

Notices under section 149 of the CrPC are served to prevent cognisable offences.

Cognizable offences are those in which the police can arrest someone without any warrant.

