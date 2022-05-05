STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai cop saves woman attacked by boyfriend

Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: An alert police constable on Wednesday rescued a 25-year-old woman who was attacked by her boyfriend with a knife in suburban Wadala, an official said.

The woman and the police constable sustained serious injuries in the incident and were admitted to a hospital, the official said.

The constable, Mayur Bandu Patil, deputed at the Wadala Police Station, intervened and saved the woman when she was attacked by her lover, suffering injuries in the process, he said.

Senior officers, including joint police commissioner (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil, met the brave cop and praised him for the saving the life of a woman.

The incident occurred at around 10.45 am when the 25-year-old victim was going to her place of work, the official said.

While the woman was waiting for bus, the accused, Anil Uttam Babar (31), came towards her and attacked her with a long knife, he said.

Constable Patil, who on patrolling duty in the area, swiftly intervened and saved the woman, the official said.

After the attack the accused fled the spot, he said.

During investigation, it came to light that the attacker and the woman were in a relationship and had decided to get married, the official said.

However, the family members of the woman did not approve the alliance which angered Babar and triggered the assault, he added.

