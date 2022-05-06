STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Three industrial units gutted in fire at Pawne MIDC in Navi Mumbai, two persons missing

Fire fighting vehicles of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation and Navi Mumbai fire brigade were on the spot.

Published: 06th May 2022 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 12:02 AM   |  A+A-

Fire, Burning

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: At least three industrial units were gutted in fire at Pawne MIDC area in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Friday, officials said.

While two women labourers suffered suffocation and were admitted to hospital, two persons were missing, they said.

Fire-fighting was underway till late at night, more than five hours after the blaze broke out, said a fire brigade official.

Fire vehicles of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Navi Mumbai fire brigade were on the spot.

The fire started in a rubber factory around 4 pm and spread to the adjoining chemical company and a cold storage unit.

Besides, three other units in the vicinity were also affected.

Thick black smoke from the rubber factory enveloped the area which made fire-fighting and rescue operations difficult, officials said.

Personnel from the Turbhe police station were deployed for crowd control as a large number of onlookers also gathered at the spot, said a police official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navi Mumbai Pawne MIDC
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp