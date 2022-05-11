Rana couple get civic notice over alterations made in Mumbai flat; Shiv Sena approaches cops again

By PTI

MUMBAI: The civic body in Mumbai on Tuesday issued a notice to Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana over alleged unauthorized alterations carried out in their home in Khar area, an official said.

The notice warns that the alterations can be removed and the original layout of the flat restored at the risk and cost of the legislator couple if they failed to provide "sufficient cause" for the works done, he said.

The notice, issued to the "chairman/secretary/owner /occupier" of the 8th floor flat located in a building on Khar West's 14th road, asked "why the said building or work shall not be removed or altered or pulled down or the use of premises restored".

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation team had visited the flat on Monday for inspection after two failed attempts earlier as it was locked, the official added.

The notice has mentioned 10 different unauthorized works in the flat, including the void besides the lift being merged with flat and converted into toilet, lobby merged with habitable area, pooja room merged with kitchen and converted into the living room, living room sub-divided into kitchen and bed, and merger of two bedrooms on west side.

"It should be noted that to show sufficient cause means to prove work mentioned in the said notice is carried out in accordance with the provisions of section 337/342 and section 347 of the said Act," the notice stated.

It added that failure to show sufficient cause could result in the works being removed, altered, pulled down, use of premises restored, all at the risk and cost of the Rana couple, along with action comprising imprisonment and fine.

A Shiv Sena delegation on Tuesday met Bandra police officials in Mumbai to seek a probe into how independent MP Navneet Rana was videographed while undergoing an MRI procedure at the Lilavati Hospital here.

The delegation, comprising Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande, former mayor Kishori Pednekar and Rahul Kanal, a close aide of state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, also asked the police to investigate how Rana's bodyguards were allowed to enter the private hospital with their weapons.

The Sena, heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, had alleged there was a clear violation of rules by the hospital, as it sought to further corner Amravati Lok Sabha member Rana, who has been highly critical of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his outfit Shiv Sena.

On Monday, the Mumbai police filed an application in a special court here seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the parliamentarian and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana, accused in a sedition case following a row over the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa.

A delegation of the ruling Shiv Sena on Monday visited the Lilavati Hospital and sought to know how Navneet Rana's videos and pictures were taken while she was undergoing an MRI procedure at the private medical facility Navneet Rana on Monday said she and her husband will approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to raise the issue of their alleged ill-treatment by Maharashtra authorities when the couple was in jail recently.

On Tuesday, Sena MLC Kayande said, "We will also meet the state home minister and ask him to conduct a probe into the matter (of Navneet Rana's videos, pictures taken in MRI room). We will also take up the matter with the Charity Commissioner as private hospitals come under his jurisdiction."

"The MRI room is sensitive to metal objects. In such a scenario, it needs to be probed how Navneet Rana was videographed during the procedure," the Sena leader said.

The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is a non-invasive technology that produces detailed anatomical images.

The Rana couple was arrested on April 23 by the Mumbai police and charged under Sections 124A (sedition) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code, among others, after they announced that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra.

The Rana couple later dropped their plan, citing Prime Minister Modi's visit to the city the next day, but were nonetheless taken into custody by the police and later sent to jail.

A special court here granted them bail on May 4.