Fire breaks out at Fashion Street in South Mumbai

Fashion Street has been closed temporarily for traffic till the situation is brought under control, Mumbai Traffic Police said in a tweet. 

Published: 05th November 2022 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Firefighters and police officers work on a site

Firefighters and police officers work on the site (Photo | ANI)

By Online Desk

Mumbai: At least 10 shops located on Fashion Street, a roadside apparel market in south Mumbai, were gutted in a fire on Saturday afternoon, but nobody was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

The fire broke out in one of the shops on Fashion Street near Churchgate around 1 pm, and soon spread to some of its adjoining stores, he said.

"After the fire brigade was alerted about the incident, six fire engines were rushed to the spot," the official said, adding that the blaze was extinguished in around 15 minutes.

The cause of the blaze is being ascertained. Black smoke rising high up in the sky was visible from afar.

Information about the fire in shops at Fashion Street in Mumbai was received on Saturday and subsequently, fire tenders were sent to the spot, said BMC. 

(With inputs from PTI)

