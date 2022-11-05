Fire breaks out at Fashion Street in South Mumbai

By Online Desk

Mumbai: At least 10 shops located on Fashion Street, a roadside apparel market in south Mumbai, were gutted in a fire on Saturday afternoon, but nobody was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

The fire broke out in one of the shops on Fashion Street near Churchgate around 1 pm, and soon spread to some of its adjoining stores, he said.

"After the fire brigade was alerted about the incident, six fire engines were rushed to the spot," the official said, adding that the blaze was extinguished in around 15 minutes.

The cause of the blaze is being ascertained. Black smoke rising high up in the sky was visible from afar.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire broke out at 10-12 shops at Fashion Street in Mumbai today. It has now been extinguished. No casualties/injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/IboH8OMEkI — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2022

Information about the fire in shops at Fashion Street in Mumbai was received on Saturday and subsequently, fire tenders were sent to the spot, said BMC.

Fashion Street has been closed temporarily for traffic till the situation is brought under control, Mumbai Traffic Police said in a tweet.

A fire has broken out at Fashion Street, South Mumbai. @mybmc Fire Brigade is at the spot.

The road is temporarily closed for traffic till the situation is brought to order.#MumbaiUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) November 5, 2022

(With inputs from PTI)

