I-T dept conducts searches at Metropolis Healthcare in Mumbai

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Income-tax department on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of Mumbai-based Metropolis Healthcare that runs medical diagnostic centres as part of a tax evasion investigation, official sources said.

The locations of the company in Mumbai are being covered, they said.

A response from the company is awaited.

The company is a prominent player in the medical tests and diagnostics business domain.

It had last week reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 40.5 crore for the second quarter that ended September 30.

