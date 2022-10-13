Mumbai: Navy man booked after teen girl files rape complaint

By PTI

MUMBAI: A Navy engineer has been booked for rape on the complaint of his 19-year-old college friend, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

The teenage girl, who studies in a private college and stays in a hostel near INHS Asvini in Navy Nagar in south Mumbai, filed her complaint on Tuesday, the Cuffe Parade police station official said.

"On Sunday afternoon, she had gone to meet her father's old friend in Navy Nagar and happened to meet her 29-year-old friend, who works with the Navy. They exchanged numbers and she met him again at his quarters in New Navy Nagar," the official said.

"The teen victim was raped and the accused threatened her against revealing the ordeal to anyone claiming it would only go on to malign her image. However, after reaching her hostel, she informed her friends, hostel in charge and parents," he added.

The girl knew the man from 2020 when she was staying at INS Tunir, Karanja along with her family, and the two became friends during the lockdown, the official added.

"The victim shifted to Navy Nagar in August 2022 and the accused also came to the same area as part of work. A case of rape under section 376 has been registered and further probe is underway," the official said.

