Home Cities Mumbai

Leopard caught in Mumbai's Aarey after child's death; officials say there is another animal in area

A three-year-old leopard walked into a cage trap set in Unit 16 of Aarey Colony in the small hours of Wednesday, days after a one-and-half-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in Unit 15.

Published: 26th October 2022 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

leopard

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A male leopard was trapped in a cage in Mumbai's Aarey Colony on Wednesday but it was not clear if it had killed a toddler in the area two days ago as another leopard is roaming in the area, a forest official said.

A male leopard was captured in Aarey Milk Colony here on Wednesday but it was not clear if it had killed a toddler two days ago as another leopard is roaming in the area, a forest official said.

A three-year-old leopard walked into a cage trap set in Unit 16 of Aarey Colony in the small hours of Wednesday and was later taken to the rescue centre at the adjoining Sanjay Gandhi National Park, he said.

A one-and-half-year-old girl was attacked and killed by a leopard in Unit 15 of Aarey Colony on Monday morning.

"There is another male leopard, identified as `C-56', in the field. We will continue to monitor his movements through 30 camera traps and have also set up three trap cages at strategic locations," the forest official said.

It was yet to be ascertained if the captured leopard was the one which killed the girl on Monday as there were two animals in the area, he said.

The captured leopard has been kept under observation of forest department veterinarian Dr Shailesh Pethe, he said.

Around 30 wildlife volunteers, members of NGOs, forest department officials and staff of SNGP are working together to deal with the incidents of human-animal conflict in the area, said Pawan Sharma, president of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare and an honorary wildlife warden.

The measures taken for avoiding such incidents include increased patrolling, installation of trap cages and spreading awareness about precautionary steps among local residents, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
leopard Mumbai Aarey Colony leopard kills toddler
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp