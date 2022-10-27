Home Cities Mumbai

Unrest grows in ruling Eknath Shinde faction in Maharashtra

Chimanrao Patil and Gulabrao Patil are traditional rivals within the Sena and do not miss an opportunity to fire salvos at each other.

Published: 27th October 2022 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The dissenting factions in the ruling camp are likely to cause headaches to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Erandol legislature Chimanrao Patil is not happy with Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Gulabrao Patil. He accuses the minister of stepmotherly treatment of his constituency.

Chimanrao Patil and Gulabrao Patil are traditional rivals within the Sena. They don't miss an opportunity to fire salvos at each other.

The MLA claimed that the minister is allocating funds to his rival who belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) instead of helping to nurture his constituency.

Hence, an apparently frustrated Patil demanded action against the minister. 

"There is a deliberate attempt to sideline me," he said and demanded the Chief Minister to take action against the minister.

As may be recalled, the 40 MLAs of Shiv Sena under the leadership of Eknath Shinde revolted against Uddhav Thackeray and toppled the government to come to power. But most legislators in the ruling faction feel bitter over unkept promises.

ALSO READ'Everyone knows who the real CM is': Aaditya Thackeray's dig at Eknath Shinde

Sidelined in the Uddhav-led Sena, Chimanrao joined the Shinde faction. Unfortunately for him, his political aspirations were foiled when his arch-rival Gulabrao Patil joined the Shinde faction later and went on to become the minister. For Chimanrao, Shinde failed to keep his promise of accommodating him in the cabinet.

Earlier, an independent MLA Ravi Rana made serious allegations against another independent MLA Bacchu Kadu for backing the Shinde-Fadnavis government after pocketing a hefty sum. 

Kadu, in turn, demanded that by November 1, Ravi Rana has to either withdraw his statement or he will file a case against him. He said that the kickbacks charges leveled by Rana are serious and there has to be clarifications by chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. He said if CM and DCM fail to address the issue, then there are eight MLAs who support him and he may have to take some drastic decision.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar said the government would hold talks with Kadu and take a decision on accommodating him in the ministry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eknath Shinde Chimanrao Patil Shiv Sena
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp