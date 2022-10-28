Car catches fire after hitting road divider, cops rescue driver in Mumbai
The driver of the car, who lost control of the vehicle which resulted in the mishap, was rescued by a police team that rushed to the site of the incident, he said.
MUMBAI: A speeding car caught fire after it rammed into a divider near Kalanagar flyover in Bandra in the early hours of Friday, a Mumbai police official said.
The impact of the collision led to the car bursting into flames, the official added.