Car catches fire after hitting road divider, cops rescue driver in Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: A speeding car caught fire after it rammed into a divider near Kalanagar flyover in Bandra in the early hours of Friday, a Mumbai police official said.

The driver of the car, who lost control of the vehicle which resulted in the mishap, was rescued by a police team that rushed to the site of the incident, he said.

The impact of the collision led to the car bursting into flames, the official added.

