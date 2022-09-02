Home Cities Mumbai

In dig at MVA, BJP ads on BEST buses claim credit for 'hindrance-free' Hindu festival celebrations

Amid Ganesh festivities underway without pandemic norms, the wraparound bus advertisements are an apparent dig at the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government under the Shiv Sena.

Published: 02nd September 2022 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party has placed advertisements on buses of the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) claiming hindrances to celebrating Hindu festivals have been removed with the coming of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis dispensation in Maharashtra.

Amid Ganesh festivities underway without pandemic norms, the wraparound bus advertisements are an apparent dig at the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government under the Shiv Sena.

The advertisement has the photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis, apart from the BJP's 'lotus' symbol and Ganesh images.

Incidentally, civic polls are likely to be held soon in Mumbai.

While BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra could not be reached for comments, another official from the undertaking said advertisements on its buses are sourced by a commercial agency contracted for the purpose.

BEST is the largest road transport utility in the city with its fleet of 3,700 buses carrying some 30 lakh passengers every day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BEST BJP Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Devendra Fadnavis
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp