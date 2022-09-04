Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai's JJ Hospital sees influx of high-profile patients

Patients such as former ministers Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested by the central agencies, were frequent visitors here recently.

Published: 04th September 2022 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis taking his first dose of the COVID19 vaccine at JJ Hospital, Mumbai.

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis taking his first dose of the COVID19 vaccine at JJ Hospital, Mumbai. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai, which sees a heavy footfall of citizens availing free treatment, is of late witnessing a rush of VIPs, especially those arrested in various cases.

With a bed capacity of more than 4,000, the hospital is perennially flooded with patients and their relatives.

However, as a government-run facility, it is also obligated to examine and treat arrested accused, ranging from small-time criminals to former ministers.

The matters only worsen when the police do not intimate the hospital authorities in time about bringing in a VIP accused, which affects the overall daily functioning due to security reasons.

“In the last few months, high-profile patients such as former ministers Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested by the central agencies, were frequently brought to the hospital for check-ups.

The profile of such patients comes with a heavy baggage in terms of security.

It affects the daily functioning of the hospital, which is always crowded,” a senior doctor at JJ Hospital said.

Such patients also require special attention of expert doctors, which means that these medical practitioners have to spend more time conducting routine check-ups when they could have otherwise treated common patients, who are generally from economically weaker sections and cannot afford the treatment.

However, Dr Pallavi Saple, dean of JJ Hospital said, “"A proposal has been submitted to the state government to increase the staff, fill some vacant posts and designating medical officers to handle such cases. The initial discussion over the matter has been fruitful. Once we get the approval, we will get more staff and can deal with such challenges better."

”According to a senior police officer, the official procedure mandates that an arrested person has to be taken to a state-run hospital for a medical check-up, and the reports of such hospitals have a high legal value.

“We even need medico-legal advice of state-run hospitals like JJ Hospital when there are cases of some officials submitting inflated bills of medical treatment or if a doctor is accused of mistreating a patient,” the official said.

While the other state-run hospitals in Mumbai, St George, Cama and Albless Hospital for women and children and GT Hospital are known as J J group of hospitals, the police only approach JJ Hospital.

In several cases, even judges prefer the opinion or advice and treatment from JJ Hospital over others.

“If a civil servant avails treatment at a private hospital, the bills for reimbursement have to be verified by medical officers of JJ Hospital.

In such cases, civil servants, mainly senior officials, prefer to get treated at the JJ Hospital itself,” another senior medical officer of the hospital said.

Interestingly, there is a dedicated hospital for police staff and officials in Mumbai, still criminals are brought to JJ Hospital for check-ups, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JJ Hospital
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp