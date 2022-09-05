Cyrus Mistry car crash: Autopsy conducted in Mumbai hospital, injured woman to undergo surgery

By PTI

MUMBAI: A day after former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and another person were killed in a car accident, doctors of the state-run J J Hospital here conducted the autopsy in the early hours of Monday, hospital officials said.

Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole, who were sitting on the back seats of the luxury car, were killed after their vehicle hit a divider on a bridge in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday afternoon while they were coming from Gujarat.

Eminent gynaecologist from Mumbai Anahita Pandole (55), who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius Pandole (60), who was also sitting in front, were seriously injured. After the accident, they were taken to a hospital in neighbouring Vapi town of Gujarat.

The two bodies were brought to the J J Hospital here from Kasa sub-district hospital in Palghar at 12.05 am, an official from the medical facility in Mumbai said.

The autopsy was conducted at 2.27 am, he said adding the bodies were kept in the hospital's morgue.

The official did not disclose any other details.

Meanwhile, Pandole, who was driving the car which crashed killing former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, needs to undergo a surgery while her husband has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital here, an official from the medical facility said on Monday.

Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed in the car accident in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday.

Anahita Pandole (55) and her husband Darius Pandole (60) were seriously injured and they were then taken to a hospital in Vapi town of Gujarat.

The couple was on Monday morning shifted by road to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

"Anahita and her husband Darius have been admitted to our hospital. We need to perform a surgery on Anahita, while Darius has been shifted to the ICU," the hospital's medical officer said.

Anahita Pandole was driving the Mercedes car on Sunday afternoon while on way to Mumbai from Gujarat when the car hit a divider on a river bridge.

Her husband was also sitting in front.

Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole, who were on the back seats, were killed in the accident.

Both of them were not wearing seat belts as per a preliminary probe, a police official earlier said, adding that over-speeding and the "error of judgement" by the driver caused the accident.

Prima facie, the luxury car was speeding when the accident took place, he had said.

