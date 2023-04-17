Home Cities Mumbai

Aarey forest: SC fines Mumbai metro for axing trees beyond permitted limit, but allows felling 177 trees

The top court, however, permitted the company to remove 177 trees from Aarey forest, saying a stay-on tree felling would lead to the public project being brought to a standstill which is not desirable

Published: 17th April 2023 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

July 2022: AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Observing that the Mumbai Metro has made an attempt to overreach the court's jurisdiction, the Supreme Court on Monday directed it to pay a Rs 10 lakh fine within two weeks for the felling of trees in Aarey forest beyond permission.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala said it was improper on Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited's (MMRCL) part to move the tree authority for felling of any trees in excess of 84.

The top court, however, permitted the company to remove 177 trees from Aarey forest, saying a stay-on tree felling would lead to the public project being brought to a standstill which is not desirable.

"MMRCL within a period of two weeks should provide an amount of 10 lahks to the conservator of forests. The conservator shall ensure that all afforestation which has been directed is completed," the bench said.

"We request the director of IIT Bombay to depute a team for the purpose of verifying compliance. A report should be submitted to this court in three weeks," it added.

The apex court had in 2019 taken suo motu cognisance of a letter petition addressed to the Chief Justice of India by law student Rishav Ranjan seeking a stay on the felling of trees in the colony.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Aarey forest
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp