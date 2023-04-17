Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened

Sudhir Suryawanshi and Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

MUMBAI/DELHI: As many as 13 people died while nearly 50 others were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of several hospitals including the MGM Hospital due to heat strokes while attending the Maharashtra Bhushan Award conferring program at Kharhgar in Navi Mumbai on April 16, 2023.

During the function, Union Home Minister Amit Shah awarded Appasaheb Dharmadhikari the Maharashtra Bhushan award in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis.

People started falling ill later on. The death toll due to heat strokes is likely to go up, official sources said.

Hundreds of people were critically ill. Forty-four people were admitted to five hospitals in and around Kharghar.

Heatstroke causes human body temperature to increase by up to 40 degree Celsius which causes delirium, seizure or coma.

Around three lakh people attended the award function held on a 306-acre ground in Kharghar. Hundreds of people suffered dehydration, heat cramps and exhaustion.

Because of heat exhaustion, some people felt weakness, dizziness, and other complications. They fainted and were rushed to a makeshift medical facility before being shifted to hospitals.

The nearest weather station had recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius, above the prescribed heatwave limit.

A heatwave is air temperature that becomes fatal to the human body on exposure. It is defined based on the temperature thresholds over a region in terms of actual temperature or its departure from normal, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The health impacts of heat waves typically involve dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke.

In certain countries, it is defined in terms of the heat index based on temperature and humidity or based on the extreme percentile of the temperatures.

However, neither the local weather station nor IMD had issued any alert.

Opposition blames government

Meanwhile, blaming the state government for the tragedy, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray said it was unwarranted to invite such a large number of people to the programme.

He felt that the event could have been held at the Raj Bhavan.

"It is clear that Maharashtra reels from sweltering heat during the months of April and May. It is unfortunate that people had to lose their lives for someone's political gain," Thackeray added.

Leader of the opposition and Shiv Sena MLC Ambadas Danave held the cultural department of the state government responsible for the tragedy. He demanded that a culpable homicide case should be filed against the government and those responsible for the tragedy. He demanded that the cultural minister should step down taking moral responsibility for the deaths.

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad claimed that despite knowing that a large number of people will turn up for the programme, no proper arrangement was made to ensure safety, water and food for the participants.

He claimed that the BJP uses religion for its political gains and to win votes.

"Now the programme organised with much fanfare has backfired on them. So they are trying to shy away from the responsibilities," he observed.

Awhad demanded the strictest action against those responsible for the tragedy.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar visited the MGM hospital on Sunday late at night and enquired about the health of people.

"The responsibility should be fixed for the death of these people. A culpable homicide case should be filed against the state government. The state government is solely responsible for this gruesome tragedy," said Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londe.

Minister, CM's claim

The cultural minister Sudhir Mungantiwar dismissed the allegations levelled against the government saying that the timing for the function was decided by Aapasaheb Dharmadhikari. He also said it was the responsibility of the people to ensure the function was held in a smooth manner.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the MGM hospital to enquire about the admitted patients and victim families. He announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the next of kin of the victims.

"I'm upset and pained by the unfortunate incident. The government will bear the expenses of the treatment. The best treatment will be ensured to the people undergoing treatment in hospitals," he said.

