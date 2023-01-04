Mumbai gets two police commissioners, MVA calls decision 'Shinde-Fadnavis power stuggle'

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra home department took an unprecedented decision to appoint a second police commissioner in Mumbai. The state government, on Wednesday, appointed senior IPS officer and Additional Director General of Police Deven Bharati as the Special Commissioner of Police for Mumbai.

The post of Special Commissioner of Police, Mumbai has been created for the first time by the state government. Vivek Phansalkar, the present commissioner of Police was appointed in July 2022 and is a close confidant of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while Deven Bharati, the newly appointed official, has been touted as Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' loyalist.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi criticised the Maharashtra government's decision to have two commissioners in Mumbai. Congress spokesperson Atul Londe-Patil called it a "politically motivated decision" that will "divide" the police force.

"Two police commissioners mean two power centres – one for Eknath Shinde while another for Devendra Fadnavis. If they are really keen to have their own people in each post, then Shinde and Fadnavis should appoint two collectors for districts, and revenue offices. People will laugh over such bizarre decisions and the government should immediately rescind their decision,” the Congress spokesperson said.

Londe added that two police commissioners for Mumbai also show that all is not well between Shinde and Fadnavis."Each one is vying to appoint their own person so that they can, directly and indirectly, command the department. Earlier, there were reports of skirmishes between alliance partners over senior cop posting and transfers. This temporary arrangement of an alternative government will not go long. The differences started surfacing within six months of government formation. We have seen in Nagpur winter session only the land scam involving Shinde camp's came out, but not a single issue of the BJP ministers was raised."

NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the Maharashtra government's move lacks "rationale" and has created a trust deficit. "So, which post is powerful and accountable whether it is the incumbent Mumbai CP or the special police commissioner of Mumbai? It will also encourage the power tussle within the police force. Once the senior police officers are divided into two groups, then the lower ranks will also have the same grouping problem. This is a very unfortunate decision for the police force in Mumbai. It should soon be withdrawn."

Shiv Sena-UBT spokesperson Kishore Tiwari said, "since the BSS-BJP regime is at a standstill with just 20 ministers holding dozens of departments, Shinde-Fadnavis should seriously contemplate on a 'Special CM' and 'Special Deputy CM' to lessen their workload."

