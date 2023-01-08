Teen rapes five-year-old girl at civic school in Mumbai; held

By PTI

MUMBAI: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenaged boy on the premises of a civic school in south Mumbai, police said.

The police apprehended the 15-year-old boy from Nalasopara area of Palghar district late on Saturday night, an official said.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, when the accused lured the girl to the school and raped her, he said.

The accused fled the scene, but the child managed to reach her house and informed her parents, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, an FIR was registered.

The CCTV footages from the locality were examined and the police zeroed in on the accused, he said.

The police conducted raids at Bandra, Khar, Chembur, Nagpada, among other places and the accused was nabbed in Nalasopara, the official said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO) have been registered in this regard, he added.

