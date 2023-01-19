HC quashes FIR filed by actor Priyanka Chopra against her former secretary in 2008

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed a 2008 case filed by actor Priyanka Chopra against her former secretary Prakash Jaju on charges of criminal intimidation and insulting the modesty of a woman after both the parties told the court they have amicably resolved their dispute.

Chopra appeared before the division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and P K Chavan via video conference on Thursday and said she had no objection for the case to be quashed.

The bench then quashed the first information report (FIR) and directed Jaju to deposit a sum of Rs 50,000 towards the Maharashtra police welfare fund within a period of two weeks.

Jaju's advocate Shyam Dewani told the court that the parties have resolved their dispute and hence no purpose would be served in keeping the case pending.

In the petition filed in December 2022, Jaju sought for the FIR lodged against him by Chopra in 2008 to be quashed as they (Jaju and Chopra) have amicably settled the dispute.

According to the petition, Jaju was working as Chopra's secretary from 2001 to 2004.

In September 2007, some differences cropped up between the two over payment of dues following which multiple cases were filed.

These were later withdrawn after the parties amicably resolved their issues.

In August 2008, Chopra had lodged a complaint against Jaju at the suburban Versova police station on charges of criminal intimidation and insulting the modesty of a woman.

As per Chopra's complaint, Jaju had sent her objectionable and obscene messages to her.

The police registered an FIR and a charge sheet was also filed in the case in September 2008.

Jaju in his petition sought quashing of both - the FIR as well as the charge sheet.

"The petitioner and the respondent No 3 (Chopra) have amicably resolved all their differences," it said, adding continuation of the case would only waste the time of the judiciary and police machinery.

"The petitioner has already tendered his unconditional apology to the complainant (Chopra) for any of his messages that may have caused hurt to her," the plea said adding Jaju never had any intention to hurt the feelings of Chopra.

