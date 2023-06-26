Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai receives moderate to heavy rains, more showers with occasional intense spells likely

The IMD has predicted "moderate to heavy" showers in the city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional intense rain spells in the next 24 hours.

Pedestrians holding umbrellas cross a street amid rainfall as the southwest Monsoon advances over Mumbai, at Dadar, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Moderate to heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs in the last 24 hours and the weather department has predicted more showers over the next one day with a possibility of occasional intense rain spells, officials said on Monday.

While train services were unaffected by rains in Mumbai, a technical glitch in the engine of a goods train affected services in the Karjat-Badlapur section of the suburban railway network, a Central Railway (CR) spokesperson said.

Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport were normal and there was no diversion anywhere in the city, a BEST spokesperson said.

On Sunday, the monsoon covered both Delhi and Mumbai together for the first time since June 21, 1961, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier said.

While it hit the national capital two days before schedule, its entry into the financial capital is two weeks late, the MeT office said.

Mumbai city received moderate rainfall while the suburbs recorded heavy showers in the last 24 hours with some areas getting very heavy downpour, IMD's Mumbai centre scientist Sushma Nair said.

The island city, eastern and western suburbs received 31 mm, 54 mm and 59 mm average rainfall, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, a spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The IMD has predicted "moderate to heavy" showers in the city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional intense rain spells in the next 24 hours, he said.

A goods train was stalled between Badlapur and Ambernath section in neighbouring Thane from 8.40 am due to a technical glitch in its engine, the CR spokesperson said.

As a result, the up-local trains (South Mumbai-bound), as well as mail and express services, were affected in the Karjat-Badlapur section, he said.

"Assisting engine sent to Badlapur to clear the stalled goods train," he said.

