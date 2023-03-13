Home Cities Mumbai

Major fires in Mumbai's low-income settlements claim one life, guts hundreds of hutments

The flames erupted inside the at 4.52 pm, following which fire engines and jumbo tankers were pressed into action.

Published: 13th March 2023 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

Fire breaks out in the slums of Kamla Nagar in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | ANI)

By Online Desk

A major fire broke out in a couple of places in Mumbai's Malad East gutting hundreds of hutments and claiming one life, reports said.

News agency ANI reported that a level-two fire broke out inside the Appapada low-income settlements in Kurar village in Malad (east) in the western suburbs of Mumbai on Monday.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out in the slum in Malad's Anand Nagar area.

While the ANI report said that nobody was injured in the fire, a Hindustan Times report said that two fires reported in the settlements have claimed one life and gutted 800 houses. One fire has been declared a class-3 fire. 

"Fire tenders, jumbo water tankers and other equipment were engaged in controlling the blaze. An ambulance has been also stationed at the site. No details were immediately available on the cause of the fire," the report said.

"Sharing an update on the situation, BMC said there have been explosions in 15-20 LPG cylinders and 10 lines of 12 motor pumps are in operation at the spot. A dead body was also recovered and sent to hospital," the report further added. 

