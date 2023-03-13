Major fires in Mumbai's low-income settlements claim one life, guts hundreds of hutments

By Online Desk

A major fire broke out in a couple of places in Mumbai's Malad East gutting hundreds of hutments and claiming one life, reports said.

News agency ANI reported that a level-two fire broke out inside the Appapada low-income settlements in Kurar village in Malad (east) in the western suburbs of Mumbai on Monday.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Level 2 fire breaks out in the shanties of a slum in Malad's Anand Nagar area. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/rsH6a9JJ6P — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023

The flames erupted inside the at 4.52 pm, following which fire engines and jumbo tankers were pressed into action.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out in the slum in Malad's Anand Nagar area.

While the ANI report said that nobody was injured in the fire, a Hindustan Times report said that two fires reported in the settlements have claimed one life and gutted 800 houses. One fire has been declared a class-3 fire.

"Fire tenders, jumbo water tankers and other equipment were engaged in controlling the blaze. An ambulance has been also stationed at the site. No details were immediately available on the cause of the fire," the report said.

"Sharing an update on the situation, BMC said there have been explosions in 15-20 LPG cylinders and 10 lines of 12 motor pumps are in operation at the spot. A dead body was also recovered and sent to hospital," the report further added.

