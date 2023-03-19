Home Cities Mumbai

Woman CEO on morning walk killed by SUV in freak accident in Mumbai

A speeding SUV crashed into a road-divider, and as the driver lost control, the vehicle hit Rajlaxmi Rajkrishnan with full force at a high speed.

Published: 19th March 2023 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

MUMBAI: A 39-year-old woman CEO was killed when she was hit by a speeding SUV that met with a freak accident around dawn on Sunday, officials said.

According to the police, at around 6.30 a.m. on Sunday, the victim, who has been identified as Rajlaxmi Rajkrishnan, was walking along the Worli promenade, a venue popular with joggers and walkers.

Suddenly, a speeding SUV coming from behind crashed into a road-divider, and as the driver lost control, the vehicle hit Rajlaxmi with full force at a high speed, an eyewitness said.

Rajlaxmi was flung into the air and landed several feet away, seriously injuring her head even as other shocked walkers-joggers rushed to her help.

They also pinned down the SUV driver, who has been identified as Sumer Merchant (23), who also sustained minor injuries.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Worli Police initially detained Merchant for questioning before arresting him in the afternoon.

Merchant has been charged with the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act pertaining to rash and negligent driving, causing hurt etc.

The police have sent his blood sample for test to confirm if he was in an inebriated state.

The deceased woman was the CEO of a tech firm and also a member of a local joggers' group, while the accused is linked to the entertainment industry.

