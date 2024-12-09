Three dead, 22 injured as BEST bus hits pedestrians, vehicles in Mumbai after 'brake failure'

MUMBAI: Three persons died and more than 20 others were injured after a bus of the Mumbai's civic transport body BEST rammed into pedestrians as well as vehicles on Monday night, police and corporation officials said.

It is suspected the accident near the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) L Ward in Kurla took place due to a brake failure, they said, adding the bus driver has been detained.

According to the officials, the driver of the BEST bus on route number 332 lost control over the wheel and dashed into pedestrians as well as some vehicles.