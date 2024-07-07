Section of Thane-Mumbai local train services halted after heavy rains

MUMBAI: Local train services between Kasara and Titwala stations in Maharashtra's Thane district adjoining Mumbai were suspended on Sunday morning following heavy rains and a tree fall, officials said.

At around 6.30 am, soil came on tracks between Atgaon and Thansit stations due to heavy trains, and a tree fell, blocking tracks near Vashind station, disrupting rail traffic on the busy Kalyan-Kasara route, they said.

"Train services between Kasara and Titwala have been suspended temporarily," a spokesperson of the Central Railway (CR) said.

The tracks were declared unsafe at around 6.30 am, the official said.

Another CR spokesperson said an overhead equipment (OHE) pole tilted, and the pantograph of the Mumbai-bound Punjab Mail train got entangled near Vashind.

Restoration work was underway, and efforts were being made to clear the tracks as soon as possible, the official said.

According to CR, trains were diverted via the Kalyan-Lonavala-Pune-Miraj-Londa-Madgaon route due to waterlogging in the Vasind-Khadavli section.

There are reports of waterlogging on tracks between Vashind and Khadavli stations. Long-distance trains got diverted or short-terminated, it stated.

Suburban services are considered the lifeline of Mumbai and neighbouring areas, including Thane, Palghar and Raigad. More than 30 lakh commuters travel daily on the CR's suburban network.