Woman dies after speeding BMW allegedly driven by Shiv Sena leader's son runs over bike in Mumbai

A woman was killed and her husband injured in a hit-and-run incident early on Sunday when a BMW car crashed into their bike in Mumbai's Worli area.
The woman, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), was travelling with her husband Pradip on the arterial Annie Besant Road when the luxury car driver lost control at around 5:30am, a Worli police station official said.
According to police sources cited by NDTV and Indian Express, the car was allegedly driven by 24-year-old Mihir Shah, son of Rajesh Shah, a senior leader in the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The report added that Mihir was allegedly inebriated at the time of the incident.
According to the Mumbai police, the accident occurred when the couple was returning home from Sassoon Dock after fetching fish.
"A BMW car ran over two people riding a bike. The woman died in this incident and the other person was injured. This incident took place at 5:30 am this morning when the couple riding on a bike were passing in front of Atria Mall in Worli", a statement from the Mumbai Police said.
The police further added that the diver fled from the spot following the incident.
"After the incident, the driver fled from the spot with his car. The accident happened when the couple, from the fishing community, was returning home after buying fish. The husband managed to jump off the speeding vehicle. The woman injured in the accident died during treatment," added the police.
According to media reports, the luxury car had dragged the woman along for 100 metres, while her husband had managed to jump off the vehicle. People nearby rushed them to a hospital, where the woman was declared brought dead.
The deceased's husband sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police said.
The police emphasised that the luxury car belonged to the leader of a political party based in Maharashtra's Palghar. "The luxury car belongs to the leader of a political party based in Palghar and his son was sitting in the car with the driver," said the police.
Three people, including the driver of the car, Rajesh Shah, and one more occupant identified as Rajrishi Rajendrasingh Bidawat have been booked and detained, the police added.
'No one will be spared', says CM Shinde
Speaking about the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the law was equal for everyone and no one would be spared.
Asked if the man involved in the Mumbai accident was a Shiv Sena leader's son, the CM just said, "The law is equal for all and the government sees every case in the same way. There will be no separate rule for this accident. Everything will be done as per the law."
"The police will not shield anyone. The Mumbai accident is unfortunate. I have spoken to the police department to take strict action," he added.
In a post on X, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and local MLA Aaditya Thackeray said he would not go into the "political leanings" of Shah but hoped "there will be no political refuge by the regime."
"Visited the Worli Police Station today and met with senior police officers investigating into the hit and run case that occurred in Worli today. I will not go into the political leanings of Mr Shah, the accused of the hit and run, but I hope the police will act swiftly to catch the accused and bring him to justice. Hopefully there will be no political refuge by the regime," Thackeray said.
Thackeray said he and his MLC colleague Sunil Shinde met Pradip Nakhwa, the victim's husband, and promised all help to ensure the accused are brought to justice.
The incident comes less than two months after a hit-and-run case in Pune involving a minor, which resulted in the death of a young couple.
Two IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh were killed after the Porsche, allegedly driven by an inebriated minor driver, rammed into their motorcycle.
The case hit national headlines after the boy was given bail by the Juvenile Justice Board on lenient terms and the Pune police uncovered an effort allegedly involving the accused's parents and doctors of Sassoon Hospital to switch blood samples to nullify alcohol tests and also force the family driver take blame for the crash.
(With additional inputs from PTI and ANI)