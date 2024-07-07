Woman dies after speeding BMW allegedly driven by Shiv Sena leader's son runs over bike in Mumbai

A woman was killed and her husband injured in a hit-and-run incident early on Sunday when a BMW car crashed into their bike in Mumbai's Worli area.

The woman, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), was travelling with her husband Pradip on the arterial Annie Besant Road when the luxury car driver lost control at around 5:30am, a Worli police station official said.

According to police sources cited by NDTV and Indian Express, the car was allegedly driven by 24-year-old Mihir Shah, son of Rajesh Shah, a senior leader in the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The report added that Mihir was allegedly inebriated at the time of the incident.

According to the Mumbai police, the accident occurred when the couple was returning home from Sassoon Dock after fetching fish.

"A BMW car ran over two people riding a bike. The woman died in this incident and the other person was injured. This incident took place at 5:30 am this morning when the couple riding on a bike were passing in front of Atria Mall in Worli", a statement from the Mumbai Police said.

The police further added that the diver fled from the spot following the incident.