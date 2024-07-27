Residential building collapses in Navi Mumbai; One dead, two rescued, multiple feared trapped

Around noon, the body of a man, identified as Mohammad Miraz, was recovered from under the debris, an official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

The operation to rescue others is still underway, he said.

Talking to PTI, NMMC's divisional fire officer Purushottam Jadhav said, "Some residents had noticed cracks in the building and alerted the authorities about it. The fire brigade team reached the spot and evacuated 52 residents, including 13 children, from the building. Shortly thereafter, the structure collapsed."

Two individuals were rescued from under the rubble around 6 am.

After that, the authorities learned that one person was feared to be trapped under the debris and the rescue teams tried to call him on his mobile, but in vain.

Later on, they came to know that, at the time of the building collapse, two of his friends were also with him, he said.

The two people rescued by the NDRF and the personnel of the civic body's fire brigade were identified as Lal Mohammad (22) and Rukhsana (21).

A dog squad was roped in for assistance in the rescue operation, the NDRF official said.

Civic chief Shinde said the cause of the incident will be investigated by the NMMC.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is currently in Delhi for the Niti Aayog meeting, spoke to the Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner and directed him that the rescued persons be provided necessary assistance to the injured and affected persons, an official release by the Thane district administration here said.