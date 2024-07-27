Residential building collapses in Navi Mumbai; two rescued, multiple feared trapped

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and personnel of the civic body's fire brigade rescued the two persons and carrying out the extrication of the others.

The rescued persons were identified as Lal Mohammad (22) and Rukhsana (21), while a search operation was underway for others, an NDRF official said.

NMMC's divisional fire officer, Purushottam Jadhav, told PTI that initially, it was learned that apart from the two individuals who were rescued around 6 am, one person was feared to be trapped under the debris and the rescue teams tried to call him on his mobile, but in vain.

"Later on, the teams came to know that at the time of the building collapse, two of his friends were also with him. Therefore, the search is now on to find the three persons who are feared trapped," he said.

A dog squad has been roped in to assist in the rescue operation, the NDRF official said.

Civic chief Shinde said the cause of the incident will be investigated by the NMMC.