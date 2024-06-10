2 persons killed as part of under-construction building collapses in Mumbai

MUMBAI: A man and a 10-year-old boy were killed after a portion of the slab and parapet of a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in Mumbai, civic officials said on Monday.

The incident took place at Kailas Business Park in Vikhroli area at 11.10 pm on Sunday, a civic official said. Notably, heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Sunday night.

When the fire brigade personnel reached the spot after receiving a call, they found some portion of the parapet and slab had fallen, while some parts of the under-construction building were hanging precariously, the official said.

"Fireman removed the structures hanging precariously," he said.

Before the arrival of the fire brigade, some locals had rushed a 38-old-man and the boy to the Rajawadi Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, the official said.

Earlier on June 5, a person died and another one was injured when a large portion of the slab of a single-storey structure collapsed in Mahim area here.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai on Sunday, two days before the normal schedule.

Many parts of the city, including Vikhroli, witnessed water-logging after heavy rains on Sunday.