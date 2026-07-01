Mumbai receives over 100 mm rainfall in 24 hours; local train delays and waterlogging reported

MUMBAI: Several parts of Mumbai recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Wednesday, leading to waterlogging in the Andheri subway and other low-lying areas, officials said.

The inundation prompted authorities to divert traffic in affected pockets, they added.

BEST buses continued to operate normally, while suburban train services on the Central and Western Railways were running with minor delays, officials said.

Harbour line services, which connect Navi Mumbai with parts of Mumbai, were disrupted after an overhead wire snapped between 4.52 am and 5.45 am, affecting local train movement.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the eastern suburbs recorded an average of 109 mm of rainfall, followed by 87 mm in the western suburbs and 86 mm in the island city during the 24-hour period.