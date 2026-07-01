Mumbai receives over 100 mm rainfall in 24 hours; local train delays and waterlogging reported

MUMBAI: Several parts of Mumbai recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Wednesday, leading to waterlogging in the Andheri subway and other low-lying areas, officials said.
The inundation prompted authorities to divert traffic in affected pockets, they added.
BEST buses continued to operate normally, while suburban train services on the Central and Western Railways were running with minor delays, officials said.
Harbour line services, which connect Navi Mumbai with parts of Mumbai, were disrupted after an overhead wire snapped between 4.52 am and 5.45 am, affecting local train movement.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the eastern suburbs recorded an average of 109 mm of rainfall, followed by 87 mm in the western suburbs and 86 mm in the island city during the 24-hour period.
Data from automatic rain gauges showed Mankhurd in the eastern suburbs recorded the highest rainfall at 170.4 mm.
In the island city, Byculla recorded 162.52 mm, followed by Mumbai Central with 142.43 mm and Wadala with 127 mm. In the western suburbs, Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 132.4 mm and Borivali 126 mm, while Dindoshi fire station logged 123 mm.
Between 7 am and 8 am on Wednesday, the island city and eastern suburbs experienced light rain with intermittent heavy spells, while parts of the western suburbs saw heavier showers. Andheri West recorded the highest hourly rainfall at 39 mm, followed by Andheri East at 34 mm and Bandra West at 24 mm.
Water also entered the Andheri subway, leading to further traffic diversions in the area, officials said.
(With inputs from PTI)