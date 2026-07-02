Preventable tragedy? Open manhole death in Mumbai puts BMC in spotlight

A 45-year-old man died after falling into an open manhole in Sakinaka area of Mumbai on Thursday. The deceased person has been identified as Aslam Sheikh.

The PTI report identified the deceased as 55-year-old Aslam Easaf Shaikh

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) fire brigade and other agencies were involved in the operation to rescue Aslam Sheikh, but to no avail.

This is the second death in Mumbai due to apathy of Asia's richest civic body BMC. Earlier, an eleven-year-old Ahan Srivastav was killed after a tree fell on his school van.

Meanwhile, the BMC claimed that Aslam Sheikh was talking over the phone and failed to notice the manhole. The entire area was waterlogged therefore the manhole would not have been visible for Aslam, it said. More importantly, the contractors who had undertaken the manhole cleaning works forgot to display a signboard and also left it uncovered leading to Aslam's death, BMC said.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade said that she has ordered the inquiry and once she receives the report, action will be taken against those who are responsible for this incident.

Footage from a CCTV camera installed on Khairani Road showed Aslam walking past a tempo and suddenly disappearing.

It also showed workers at the spot peering into the open manhole.

Officials said the workers lowered a ladder into the manhole to search for him, but found only his umbrella and slippers.

It was not immediately clear whether the manhole was connected to a sewer line or a stormwater drain.

Due to the strong flow of water, it was initially not possible to determine the direction in which he had been swept, officials said.