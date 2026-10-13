Mumbai airport extends deadline for airlines to shift international operations from T1 to March-end

Airlines were initially given a deadline of October 25, 2026, to shift 33% of their international operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport as T1 had to be redeveloped. The move was opposed by airlines, and the Aviation Ministry later asked the airport authorities to defer the move by a few weeks.

Airlines have also now been asked to inform the authorities in advance of the slots they require in T2 or at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) before the transition happens, said a source.

The statement further said, “A joint working group will work over the next two weeks to come up with a plan for the implementation of the redevelopment of the ageing T1 infrastructure.”

The airlines have also given a commitment to support the redevelopment work. They will also balance their traffic from the summer schedule. (The summer schedule for 2027 runs from March 28 to October 30.)

MIAL has also assured full support for any airline that wants to shift operations to NMIA.

“Both teams agreed to have a follow-up meeting on October 28 and, until then, to engage with each airline's network and slot teams,” the statement added.