IATA seeks transparency, consultation over Mumbai airport transition plan after stakeholders meet

A day after the stakeholders' meet on partial shifting of international flights at Mumbai airport, global airlines' body IATA on Wednesday said an agreement on a revised approach should be reached through consultation and emphasised that any measure impacting airline operations should be based on a transparent demand-capacity assessment.
Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), which operates both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports, has asked airlines to cut 33 per cent of their international flights to Navi Mumbai airports or discontinue them by October 25, a proposal that has been opposed by the carriers.
This comes against the backdrop of AAHL set to start renovation of the existing Terminal 1 (T1) at the Mumbai airport from January 2027.
Amid the differences between AAHL and airlines, the civil aviation ministry on Tuesday suggested that the airport operator delay the proposed partial shifting of international flights from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai airport, and discussions will be held on October 13 to chart out the transition plan.
In a statement on Wednesday, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) thanked the ministry "for its intervention, and welcome its decision that the airport operator defer its current proposal and re-engage with all stakeholders before returning with a revised and collaborative transition approach for T1 redevelopment".
IATA's Head of Corporate Communications Albert Tjoeng said the key thing is to reach an agreement on the revised approach among all parties -- MIAL and airlines operating at Mumbai Airport -- through consultation.
"The discussion now provides an opportunity for stakeholders using the airport to review the underlying capacity requirements, understand the basis of any proposed capacity reduction, examine alternatives that may mitigate such reductions, and work collaboratively on a transition plan that protects passenger interests, airline operations and the international connectivity of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region," he said in the statement.
IATA represents more than 370 airlines, including Indian carriers.
Mumbai International Airport, one of the busiest in the country, has two terminals -- T1 and T2. While T1 is used for domestic operations, international flights operate from T2.
The vacated international departure slots at T2 will be used to facilitate the transition of domestic traffic from T1.
IATA, on Wednesday, said it has consistently supported the redevelopment of T1, the modernisation of Mumbai airport and the development of Navi Mumbai International Airport, all of which are important to the long-term growth of aviation and international connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan region.
"However, any significant reduction in airport capacity or other measure impacting airline operations should be based on a transparent demand-capacity assessment, meaningful consultation with affected airlines, and sufficient time to develop workable transition arrangements that minimize disruption to airlines and their passengers," it said.
"These principles are reflected in MoCA's (Ministry of Civil Aviation) Slot Allocation Guidelines, the Worldwide Airport Slot Guidelines (WASG), and best practice airport planning guidelines," it added.
Earlier this month, Mumbai airport operator Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) communicated to the 46 airlines to effect a 33 per cent cut in international departure slots at the airport with effect from 11.59 pm on October 25.
At the stakeholders' meeting that was chaired by Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha on Tuesday, he proposed delaying the transition by a few weeks and also asked for a firm plan from airlines as well as the airport operator for shifting operations to the Navi Mumbai International Airport, as per sources.
To discuss these issues, representatives of AAHL and airlines will be holding a meeting on October 13.
At present, a total of 46 airlines operate 770 weekly international flights from T2 and from October 25, which is also the start of the winter schedule, MIAL has asked carriers to temporarily discontinue 265 weekly overseas services, sources had said on October 2.
AAHL, on October 3, said 91 per cent of Mumbai airport's passenger traffic will remain unaffected due to the demolition of the north section of T1 for the redevelopment of the six-decade-old terminal and subsequent relocation of partial operations to T2 and Navi Mumbai International Airport.
T1 redevelopment will begin in January 2027, which will increase its capacity by 33 per cent - up to 20 mppa (million passengers per annum) from the current 15 mppa, AAHL had said in a statement.
(With inputs from PTI)