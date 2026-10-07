IATA seeks transparency, consultation over Mumbai airport transition plan after stakeholders meet

A day after the stakeholders' meet on partial shifting of international flights at Mumbai airport, global airlines' body IATA on Wednesday said an agreement on a revised approach should be reached through consultation and emphasised that any measure impacting airline operations should be based on a transparent demand-capacity assessment.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), which operates both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports, has asked airlines to cut 33 per cent of their international flights to Navi Mumbai airports or discontinue them by October 25, a proposal that has been opposed by the carriers.

This comes against the backdrop of AAHL set to start renovation of the existing Terminal 1 (T1) at the Mumbai airport from January 2027.

Amid the differences between AAHL and airlines, the civil aviation ministry on Tuesday suggested that the airport operator delay the proposed partial shifting of international flights from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai airport, and discussions will be held on October 13 to chart out the transition plan.

In a statement on Wednesday, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) thanked the ministry "for its intervention, and welcome its decision that the airport operator defer its current proposal and re-engage with all stakeholders before returning with a revised and collaborative transition approach for T1 redevelopment".

IATA's Head of Corporate Communications Albert Tjoeng said the key thing is to reach an agreement on the revised approach among all parties -- MIAL and airlines operating at Mumbai Airport -- through consultation.

"The discussion now provides an opportunity for stakeholders using the airport to review the underlying capacity requirements, understand the basis of any proposed capacity reduction, examine alternatives that may mitigate such reductions, and work collaboratively on a transition plan that protects passenger interests, airline operations and the international connectivity of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region," he said in the statement.

IATA represents more than 370 airlines, including Indian carriers.

Mumbai International Airport, one of the busiest in the country, has two terminals -- T1 and T2. While T1 is used for domestic operations, international flights operate from T2.

The vacated international departure slots at T2 will be used to facilitate the transition of domestic traffic from T1.