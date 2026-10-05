Mumbai T1 redevelopment to be carried out in phases to minimise passenger inconvenience: MIAL

NEW DELHI: Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) will begin redevelopment of the North Section of Terminal 1B. Safety concerns surrounding the 60-year-old building have prompted the phased redevelopment of the terminal, the airport said in a media release.

The Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL)-operated airport handles approximately 55 million passengers per annum (mppa), of whom only around 5 million (about 9%) will be temporarily affected by the de-operationalisation, it said.

“To ensure continuity of operations and minimise inconvenience to passengers, AAHL has provided airlines with the option to temporarily relocate their operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport at their discretion. AAHL will support airlines through this transition and provide all necessary assistance to ensure a smooth and seamless migration of services,” the release said.

Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airport Holdings Limited, said, “Ninety-one per cent of Mumbai Airport’s passenger traffic will remain unaffected even as we undertake the redevelopment of age-old infrastructure that is in urgent need of repairs. Only the North Section of Terminal 1B, which accounts for around one-third of T1’s capacity at Mumbai Airport, is being demolished in Phase 1 to minimise passenger inconvenience and operational disruption. The transition to Navi Mumbai Airport is temporary and does not represent a permanent shift of Mumbai Airport traffic.”

Terminal 1 has long been identified as a safety concern, with only temporary mitigation measures being implemented over the years due to the absence of a viable alternative for passengers and airlines, the airport added.