Mumbai T1 redevelopment to be carried out in phases to minimise passenger inconvenience: MIAL

NEW DELHI: Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) will begin redevelopment of the North Section of Terminal 1B. Safety concerns surrounding the 60-year-old building have prompted the phased redevelopment of the terminal, the airport said in a media release.
The Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL)-operated airport handles approximately 55 million passengers per annum (mppa), of whom only around 5 million (about 9%) will be temporarily affected by the de-operationalisation, it said.
“To ensure continuity of operations and minimise inconvenience to passengers, AAHL has provided airlines with the option to temporarily relocate their operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport at their discretion. AAHL will support airlines through this transition and provide all necessary assistance to ensure a smooth and seamless migration of services,” the release said.
Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airport Holdings Limited, said, “Ninety-one per cent of Mumbai Airport’s passenger traffic will remain unaffected even as we undertake the redevelopment of age-old infrastructure that is in urgent need of repairs. Only the North Section of Terminal 1B, which accounts for around one-third of T1’s capacity at Mumbai Airport, is being demolished in Phase 1 to minimise passenger inconvenience and operational disruption. The transition to Navi Mumbai Airport is temporary and does not represent a permanent shift of Mumbai Airport traffic.”
Terminal 1 has long been identified as a safety concern, with only temporary mitigation measures being implemented over the years due to the absence of a viable alternative for passengers and airlines, the airport added.
Following a fire incident at Terminal 1 in April this year, the risks associated with continuing operations have become even more pronounced. With Navi Mumbai International Airport now operational and capable of providing an alternative option for airlines and travellers, the planned closure and phased demolition of Terminal 1 can no longer be deferred, it added.
The redevelopment of T1 will begin in January 2027 and is expected to increase its capacity by 33%, from the current 15 mppa to 20 mppa.
“Extensive consultations with airlines on the future of Terminal 1 have been ongoing since 2020, and the proposed redevelopment was also presented before the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) and subsequently incorporated into the approved tariff framework. While we appreciate the concerns expressed by certain airlines, passenger safety must remain paramount, and any further delay in commencing this process could adversely impact the safety and convenience of millions of travellers,” Bansal said.
Navi Mumbai International Airport is offering a 100% discount on landing fees for new international flights. In addition, it plans to offer cash vouchers to international passengers to offset the difference in the User Development Fee (UDF) levied at Navi Mumbai and Mumbai airports.
Navi Mumbai International Airport is a modern, fully equipped airport with the infrastructure and capacity to handle the additional passenger traffic that would be transferred from Mumbai Airport.
“Its availability makes it possible to undertake the redevelopment of T1 at Mumbai Airport in phases, instead of shutting down the entire terminal and causing greater disruption to passengers and airlines,” the CEO added.
Mumbai Airport and Navi Mumbai Airport are complementary airports addressing the severely constrained aviation infrastructure requirements of India’s commercial capital region, the airport said.