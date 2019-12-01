Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

40-year-old man gets life imprisonment for murder

Though the police rushed him to the Taluk Hospital in Nedumangad, he could not be saved.

Published: 01st December 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 40-year-old man was sentenced to life for murdering a man by slitting his throat. Sreekumar, a resident of Vellanchira near Nedumangad, was sentenced to life imprisonment by Additional Sessions VI Judge Jose N Cyril for murdering Biju, 30, of Vellanchira in 2012. The court also slapped a fine of `3 lakh on Sreekumar. If he fails to pay it, his sentence will be extended by another two years. 

The fine would be given to Biju’s father, the court said. The prosecution argument was that Sreekumar had prior enmity towards Biju and that led to the murder. Sreekumar had a verbal duel with Biju at a tea shop near Vellanchira on the day of the murder. When Biju was walking back from the shop, Sreekumar waylaid him and slit his throat. 

Though the police rushed him to the Taluk Hospital in Nedumangad, he could not be saved.
Public prosecutor M Salahudeen argued the case, which was investigated by former Nedumangad Inspector S Suresh Kumar. Sixteen witnesses were examined by the prosecution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp