40-year-old man gets life imprisonment for murder

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 40-year-old man was sentenced to life for murdering a man by slitting his throat. Sreekumar, a resident of Vellanchira near Nedumangad, was sentenced to life imprisonment by Additional Sessions VI Judge Jose N Cyril for murdering Biju, 30, of Vellanchira in 2012. The court also slapped a fine of `3 lakh on Sreekumar. If he fails to pay it, his sentence will be extended by another two years.

The fine would be given to Biju’s father, the court said. The prosecution argument was that Sreekumar had prior enmity towards Biju and that led to the murder. Sreekumar had a verbal duel with Biju at a tea shop near Vellanchira on the day of the murder. When Biju was walking back from the shop, Sreekumar waylaid him and slit his throat.

Though the police rushed him to the Taluk Hospital in Nedumangad, he could not be saved.

Public prosecutor M Salahudeen argued the case, which was investigated by former Nedumangad Inspector S Suresh Kumar. Sixteen witnesses were examined by the prosecution.