Govt grants Rs 2 crore for Chenkal temple devpt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has granted `2 crore towards the first instalment for infrastructure development of Maheshwaram Sree Sivaparvathy temple at Chenkal, near Neyyattinkara, to upgrade it as a national pilgrimage centre and include it in the national tourism circuit, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said.

He visited the temple on Monday to inaugurate the resting place and Thulabhara mandapam. “Once the first phase works are completed, we will take steps to allot more funds for the temple. The temple will be developed into a major pilgrimage destination,” Surendran said.

Block panchayat president V R Salooja presided over. Temple head priest Swami Maheshwarananda delivered the keynote address, while former collegiate education director M Nandakumar, temple priest Kumar Maheshwaram and NIMS medicity director Faisal Khan offered felicitations.

The temple rose to fame after authorities built 111 feet two inches sivalingam here.