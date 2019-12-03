International film festival to follow green protocol

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Green protocol will be followed in the 24th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) which will kick start here on Friday. The decision was made in a meeting presided over by Mayor K Sreekumar held on Monday. The use of plastic and disposable items should be completely avoided during the festival. Eco-friendly materials will be used for advertisements and decorations.

The theatre owners were instructed to complete the repair works necessary and to keep the restrooms clean. To ensure cleanliness, a squad of the corporation health department will inspect the theatres.

Instructions to ensure parking space for those taking part in the festival has also been given to the city police.

The meeting was attended by Kamal, chairman, Kerala Chalachithra Academy; secretary Mahesh Panju, vice-chairperson Bina Paul; actor Madhupal; theatre owners, representatives of various departments and corporation officers.