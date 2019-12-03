NEET, CEE application must for med courses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Candidates, desirous of seeking admission to medical and allied undergraduate courses in the state, should qualify the NEET-UG 2020 exam and also submit online applications to the CEE when directed. An announcement to this effect was issued by the CEE’s office here on Monday.The direction came in the wake of National Testing Agency (NTA) inviting applications for NEET UG 2020 exam from candidates till December 31.

The CEE said admission to undergraduate courses such as MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture , Forestry, Veterinary and Fisheries will be carried out on the basis of NEET UG 2020 merit list. This includes minority and NRI quota seats.

“NEET UG qualified candidates who have not submitted applications to the CEE will not be considered for admissions,” the CEE said in a release.Applications for NEET UG 2020 exam can be submitted online on the following websites: www.nta.ac.in and www.ntaneet.nic.in. For details, contact: 0471-2339101, 2339102, 2339103, 2339104.