Blue Ramp bids to make beaches more accessible to differently-abled

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To mark the International Day for Persons with Disabilities, Kovalam beach and adjoining areas became the focal point of a campaign for improved access of differently-abled persons in tourist spots.

As part of the third edition of the ‘Blue Ramp’ initiative, carpets of blue were laid out on the beach for better accessibility of differently-abled children. The event witnessed the participation of students from the Government School for the Visually Impaired, Vazhuthacaud.

Supported by the ‘Accessible Tourism’ initiative of the state tourism department, the programme was organised by the CSR wing of UDS Group of Hotels, Ocean Love, which is involved in many major beach cleanup campaigns and related social activities. The aim of Blue Ramp is to give children with special needs a chance to experience the beach.

The programme was inaugurated by Nissa Beevi, Vizhinjam ward councillor. The event was packed with fun events such as mimicry, karaoke and ‘Shingari Melam’ by Sai Krishna Public School, Chenkal. In 2017, the first edition of Blue Ramp was conducted at Shankumugham beach. Kovalam beach was the venue of the second edition as well.