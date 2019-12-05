Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Revive Vellayani celebrates Navy Day

The event was followed by the mock rescue display by fire force, kayaking led by Navy and a Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) demonstration. 

Published: 05th December 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 100 swimming representatives of Kerala Aquatic Association, Kerala Swimming Association, Indian Navy and Southern Railway welcomed the audience and guests by swimming at Kulangara, Vellayani as part of Navy Day celebrations organised by Revive Vellayani Project, a Swasthi Foundation initiative. The event was followed by the mock rescue display by fire force, kayaking led by Navy and a Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) demonstration. 

“The participation of the public is necessary for the revival of Vellayani. When the second phase of the project marks it’s beginning today (Wednesday), we wanted to encourage the locals to participate in the mission for the revival of the lake,” said Abey George, secretary of Swasthi Foundation. The lake was once  spread around 1,853 acres, but now it has shrunk to a mere 428 acres due to encroachment. The lake  used to supply 20 million litres of water every day to the public water supply system.

Revive Vellayani celebrated the Navy day to mark the second phase of the project. As many as 6,451 loads of kariba weed and water hyacinth has been removed from the lake till Wednesday. During the first leg that started on May 28, a study on the lake’s flora and fauna was carried out. Also the southern tip of the lake was weeded. In the second leg, the northern tip was weeded and the southern tip dredged. In the third leg, the northern tip would be dredged and the  lake-middle would be weeded. 

“In the first leg, we cleared the Kariba weed and in the rest of the phases the water hyacinth was removed,” said Mohanan Pillai, spokesperson of Swasthi Foundation. Before the inauguration of the Navy Day celebrations, the students from Christ Nagar Senior Secondary School, Thiruvallam visited the Vavvamoola shore of Vellayani where the beautification project of the lake is being done by the school. 
People from different walks of life including M Vincent, MLA, Jacob Punnoose, former Director-General of Police and Captain S Sanooj, principal inspector of naval armament took part in the event. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp