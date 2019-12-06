Home is where the headache cure is

Veena Mani By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cloudy skies, unexpected downpour and driving or walking through rainwater — all of these spell diseases. The prevailing inclement weather in most parts of Tamil Nadu has brought with it a spike in cases of cold, cough and fever. A common complaint among many is a headache.

As the rain gods continue to play hide-and-seek with the state, people are opting for prevention over cure.

While many prefer to consult a pharmacist for over-the-counter pills to prevent headaches, some rely on paati vaidhyam (grandmothers’ health tips). Vaishnavi Ravi, a resident of T Nagar, says her late grandmothers had simple yet effective ways to treat sinus headaches.

“My paternal grandmother used to make a juice from betel leaf, add some crushed camphor and apply the paste on our forehead. Within two hours we could sense relief. My mother, father and I use this technique.” she says.

It is believed that neem and turmeric can heal anything. Bagirathi Chandrasekaran suggests, “Heat neem oil and whole turmeric. Inhale the mixture for a few minutes to get relief. I follow this till date.” Raji Shankar from Chromepet recommends a paste of buttermilk and dried ginger which when applied on the head gives instant relief.