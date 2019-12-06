Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala helping Adani evade responsibility: Chennithala

Says Phase I of the International Multipurpose Deepwater Seaport project behind schedule, asks govt to recover compensation

Published: 06th December 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is helping Adani Vizhinjam Ports Ltd (AVPL) wriggle out of the responsibility of completing Phase I of the International Multipurpose Deepwater Seaport project at Vizhinjam, alleged Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

Chennithala told reporters that after three more months, AVPL will have to pay `12 lakh per day for non-completion of the project, as per the agreement with the government. The state government should show the resolve to collect the compensation from AVPL, he demanded.
The Chief Minster, who is busy visiting Busan port in South Korea, has no time to inquire about the progress of Vizhinjam port work, he said.

As part of the project, a 3.1 km-long breakwater needs to be constructed. But only 25 per cent of the work has been completed as AVPL has cited non-availability of rocks as the reason. AVPL has demanded one lakh tonnes of rock for completing the work. But the government seems to have done nothing to ensure timely supply of rock, he said.

Chennithala said the total cost of the project is Rs 7,525 crore, of which Rs 5,071 crore is being provided by the government along with 500 acres of land. “There are allegations that Adani has spent only the amount allocated by the government and not a single penny from its kitty for Phase I the project. The government has failed to monitor work progress and also check if development work was actually carried out for the amount allocated,” he said.

The Opposition leader said the Vizhinjam project was launched during the UDF government’s tenure in 2015 and work progressed at a fast pace. But after the LDF assumed power, the project faced huge delay as it was not interested in making Vizhinjam port a reality.

Kovalam MLA M Vincent, who was also present, said the government has tried to bail out AVPL by stating in the assembly that the project has been delayed due to the 2017 Ockhi cyclone and the non-availability of rocks.

“The government has adopted this stance to enable Adani evade responsibility by citing unforeseen reasons as cause of delay,” the MLA said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp