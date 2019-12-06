Kerala helping Adani evade responsibility: Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is helping Adani Vizhinjam Ports Ltd (AVPL) wriggle out of the responsibility of completing Phase I of the International Multipurpose Deepwater Seaport project at Vizhinjam, alleged Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.



Chennithala told reporters that after three more months, AVPL will have to pay `12 lakh per day for non-completion of the project, as per the agreement with the government. The state government should show the resolve to collect the compensation from AVPL, he demanded.

The Chief Minster, who is busy visiting Busan port in South Korea, has no time to inquire about the progress of Vizhinjam port work, he said.

As part of the project, a 3.1 km-long breakwater needs to be constructed. But only 25 per cent of the work has been completed as AVPL has cited non-availability of rocks as the reason. AVPL has demanded one lakh tonnes of rock for completing the work. But the government seems to have done nothing to ensure timely supply of rock, he said.

Chennithala said the total cost of the project is Rs 7,525 crore, of which Rs 5,071 crore is being provided by the government along with 500 acres of land. “There are allegations that Adani has spent only the amount allocated by the government and not a single penny from its kitty for Phase I the project. The government has failed to monitor work progress and also check if development work was actually carried out for the amount allocated,” he said.

The Opposition leader said the Vizhinjam project was launched during the UDF government’s tenure in 2015 and work progressed at a fast pace. But after the LDF assumed power, the project faced huge delay as it was not interested in making Vizhinjam port a reality.

Kovalam MLA M Vincent, who was also present, said the government has tried to bail out AVPL by stating in the assembly that the project has been delayed due to the 2017 Ockhi cyclone and the non-availability of rocks.

“The government has adopted this stance to enable Adani evade responsibility by citing unforeseen reasons as cause of delay,” the MLA said.