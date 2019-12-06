Movies to watch out for at IFFk on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This year’s edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) offers some of the most interesting and diverse films including a few from the ‘World Cinema’ category that will be screened from December 6 to 13. Here are a few.

Swedish director Roy Andersson’s film ‘ ’, which won the award for the best direction at the Venice Film Festival this year, will be screened. Director Roy is a master of tales which comprise absurdity mixed with reality and dreams.

‘Parasite’, a South Korean comedy thriller directed by Bong Joon-ho, is a twisted look at a poor family’s attempts to insinuate itself into the lives of its rich employers. It poignantly weaves a thrilling narrative into the world of a societal crisis of financial inequality.

Set in the backdrop of Ukraine, ‘Atlantis’ directed by Valentyn Vasyanovych is about postwar recovery and how the land has been destroyed by mining. Other films such as ‘The Long Walk’ by Mattie Do, ‘Deep Well’ by Zhanabek Zhetiruov, ‘Take Me Somewhere Nice’ by Ena Sendijarevic and ‘August’ directed by Armando Capo are a must watch.

‘Made in Bangladesh’ directed by Rubaiyat Hossain features female garment workers who attempt to unionise and decide to fight against the powers at the workplace.

In the International Competition category, South African movie ‘Fiela’s Child’ by Brett Michael Innes talks about how a South African couple adopts a white toddler who is lost and raises him as their own.

In the Kaleidoscope section is Aparna Sen’s ‘The Home and the World Today’ in a contemporary setting. It is a reflection of the present-day society. Likewise, Seema Pahwa’s ‘The Funeral’ highlights the problems of the Indian middle class and the struggles of identity and relationships in society. Shireen Seno’s ‘Nervous Translation’ and Sylvia Schedelbauer’s ‘Wishing Well’ are prominent women-directed ventures that will be screened.

‘Stories@8’ by Shilpa Krishnan Shukla featuring eight different Indian languages is also a highlight at the film festival. The film narrates eight different stories happening at 8pm, in eight different places.

Film market at IFFK

The film market will take place from December 8 to 11 where films released between September 31, 2018, and August 31, 2019, will be screened. In the film market, online streaming platforms and marketing executives will take part which will help in promoting Malayalam films and budding filmmakers. However, film critic C S Venkiteswaran said that four years ago, the concept was introduced at IFFK but it was discontinued. “The basic idea behind the film market is to open more opportunities for budding filmmakers who get to meet international buyers. It should be continued in the upcoming film festivals,” he said.